UPND National Chairman Collins Maoma says the Patriotic Front is no match for the UPND. Recently, former PF secretary general Davies Mwila accused President Hakainde Hichilema’s Political Advisor Levy Ngoma of attempting to bribe voters ahead of the upcoming by-election in Mfuwe Constituency. Commenting on this in an interview recently, Maoma dispelled the allegations of vote buying, adding that the PF was no match for the ruling party. “Look, UPND is no match to PF because UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema responds to the people because they wrecked this economy. I mean look, they went and got loans, when the President said he was going to make sure that the debt is restructured, they called him all names saying its...