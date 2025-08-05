FORMER commerce, trade and industry minister Bob Sichinga says Charles Milupi’s remarks claiming that people have no basis for voting for the opposition in 2026 are misguided and are merely an expression of his insatiable desire for power. On Sunday, Milupi, who is UPND Alliance Chairperson said people have no basis for voting for the opposition in 2026. He further wondered who would vote for opposition political parties next year for them to assume power. In an interview, Monday, Sichinga wondered what made the UPND think that they had no credible opposition. “When were the nominations for the presidency done? How do you gauge that? How do you gauge that there’s no credible [opposition]? What makes them think they are credible?...