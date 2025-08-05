MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says the UPND wants to remain in power at all cost due to corruption and theft. Mundubile says this is why the UPND is sponsoring ‘bad bills’ to be presented in Parliament such as the recently deferred Bill 7. Meanwhile, Lunte PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya says the UPND government should develop mercy and compassion for former president Edgar Lungu’s family and help them recover. Addressing the media, Friday, Mundubile said UPND wanted to remain in power at all costs hence their continued sponsorship of bad bills. “Because of the many issues that have been happening bordering on corruption and theft, the UPND would like to remain in power at all cost. That’s why...