SESHEKE UPND MP Romeo Kang’ombe has advised Zambians to learn from President Hakainde Hichilema’s humbleness and discipline despite being a millionaire at a young age. In a Facebook post made on the UPND page, Monday, Kang’ombe said President Hichilema could have chosen a lavish lifestyle and driven expensive cars, but he chose a humble path. “Whenever God brings people into your life, he wants you to learn something. Growing up, I remember working as a garden boy for Valden Findlay. This was not a coincidence, but God wanted me to learn a few principles of making and sustaining wealth. From being a garden boy, today I own a multinational company operating in Zambia, Namibia, and Congo. In the African setup,...