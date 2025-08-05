Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote making his remarks during the ZESCO Limited signing ceremony of power purchase agreements with developers, micro-generation and developer initiated projects at Mulungushi conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 18th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote says government, under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, has made significant progress in expanding energy access since 2021. Chikote notes that the national electricity access rate has increased from 34 percent to 54 percent. In a statement issued on Monday, Chikote, who launched the 2025 Energy Week said government was focused on increasing renewable energy sources. “The Minister of Energy, Honourable Makozo Chikote, MP, has officially launched the 2025 Energy Week, which will run from 4th to 8th August 2025 under the theme “Advancing Towards a Sustainable Energy Future.” Energy Week is an annual event aimed at raising public awareness of the government’s policies, reforms, and developments in the energy sector. In his address, Minister Chikote said...