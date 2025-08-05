NEW Congress Party (NCP) leader Peter Chanda says Zambians are embracing his party and looking to it as the next viable alternative under the Tonse Alliance, expressing confidence ahead of the Mfuwe parliamentary by-election. Chanda, who is also optimistic about the 2026 general elections, claims the ruling UPND is engaging in vote buying in Mfuwe, warning that such practices won’t work at the national level. But UPND Deputy National Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu has dismissed such concerns, insisting that the party’s campaign is anchored on strong development policies which are resonating well with voters in Lavushimanda district. In an interview, Chanda said the Tonse Alliance remains a powerful force and is poised to win the upcoming by-elections as well as the...