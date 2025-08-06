THREE unknown men in Mazabuka District have reportedly gang raped and assaulted an 18-year-old girl while she went outside the yard to burn refuse at a garbage bin. According to a statement issued by Southern Province Deputy Police Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo, Monday, an unknown person pulled her by the hair and dragged her into nearby bushes where two more individuals appeared undressed and raped her. “On August 3, 2025, at 20:30 hours, Mazabuka Police Station received a report of rape from a 48-year-old woman of Hillside Compound, Mazabuka. She reported that her 18-year-old daughter, of Highlanders Compound, Mazabuka, had been assaulted and raped by three unknown persons. The victim sustained vaginal pain, bruises on her left hand, right thigh,...