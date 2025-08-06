EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima, says students from China’s Tsinghua University are in Zambia to study the power challenges and the impact of energy insecurity on communities. Speaking during the official opening of the 2025 China-Zambia Research and Development Exchange Forum, Tuesday, Syakalima said there was need to leverage student-led research in order to explore sustainable energy solutions. “Let me begin by commending Lichi’s community solution ltd for the remarkable effort in facilitating this initiative and bringing together academic leaders and students from Tsinghua University, University of Zambia, Copperbelt University, and Mulungushi University. The theme, ‘global perspectives, local impact’, resonates deeply with the ministry of education’s commitment to transforming education into a powerful tool for social and economic development. Through this...