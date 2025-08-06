POLICE in Lusaka have apprehended a former Prime Television employee for theft, after he allegedly collected K56,000 from its clients. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said Kelvin Chifokolo was in custody to assist with investigations in the matter. “I wish to confirm that Police in Lusaka have today apprehended Kelvin Chifokolo, aged 40, of Mtendere Compound. He is in Police custody to assist us with the alleged offence of theft. The brief facts of the matter are that at unknown dates and time but this year, Kelvin Chifokolo is alleged to have collected money amounting to K56,000 from clients of Prime TV of which money he did not declare. And the said suspect is...