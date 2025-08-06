THE Centre for Trade, Policy and Development (CTPD) says Zambia must increase its production in the manufacturing industry, in order to benefit from regional trade agreements. In a recent interview, CTPD Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo said in the absence of ramped up production, Zambia would only be a spectator in trade. He added that there was need to increase e-commerce platforms in order for Zambia to keep up with the emerging digital trade. “Regional trade agreements like the Africa Continental Free Trade initiative, COMESA, SADC go a long way in terms of simplifying trade between countries and also facilitating regional integration. But beyond that, there’s need for some forward and backwards linkages in the sense that we need to ensure...