A GRANDMOTHER of Choma District is alleged to have silenced her 17-year-old deaf and dumb granddaughter, who was sexually abused by her biological father, from informing anyone about the incident. According to Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka, the victim’s father arrived home in a drunken state, entered her room and sexually abused her. Daka said the report was later made by the victim’s guidance and safety teacher. “Today (Tuesday) at around 10:00 hours, Choma Central Police Station recorded a report of incest involving a 17-year-old female juvenile of Mangunza Village, chief Mapanza, Choma District. The report was made by her guidance and safety teacher, aged 43, who reported on behalf of the victim. The incident occurred between April...