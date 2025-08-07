HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima says the global health landscape is evolving, with new challenges and opportunities emerging due to recent geopolitical developments. Speaking when UNICEF Country Representative Dr Nejmudin Kedir Bilal paid a courtesy on him, Tuesday, Dr Muchima welcomed the opportunity to engage in strategic dialogue with UNICEF on how best to align the country’s collaborative efforts with the shifting priorities in the sector. “It is my distinct honour and pleasure to welcome you, Dr. Nejmudin Kedir Bilal, in your new role as UNICEF Representative to Zambia. On behalf of the Ministry of Health and the Government of the Republic of Zambia, I warmly congratulate you on your appointment and sincerely appreciate you taking the time to pay...