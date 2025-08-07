SOCIALIST Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says the opposition is developing a process to select a candidate for the 2026 elections. On Monday, former Southern Province Minister Dr Edify Hamukale said the proliferation of political parties was a sign of greed among opposition leaders who refused to be led by others. In an interview, Wednesday, Kaunda said Dr Hamukale’s concerns were noted. “We’ve taken note of Dr Hamukale’s submission. We will continue to engage with various other stakeholders until we are able to come up with a legitimate process which will enable us to arrive at a common flag bearer for the opposition. We also wish to agree with him that his concerns, basically is the Zambian people’s concern,...