THE United States government has ordered the immediate withdrawal of all its personnel from Kitwe and surrounding areas affected by the Sino Metals mine tailings dam spill. In a health alert issued Tuesday to US citizens in Zambia, the US government revealed that newly obtained information indicated the presence of hazardous substances and heavy metals that could pose both immediate and long-term health risks if left in the environment. The alert further advised American personnel to avoid any travel to Kitwe that would make them reliant on municipally supplied water for drinking or food preparation. “Health Alert for US Citizens in Zambia: The US government has ordered the immediate withdrawal of all US government personnel from Kitwe and nearby areas...