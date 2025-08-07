Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro addressing the media during a press briefing at the ECZ head office in Lusaka on Monday 13th January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has denied allegations suggesting that it is secretly altering electoral laws and introducing electronic voting ahead of the 2026 general election. In a statement, Wednesday, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro described the claims as unfounded, misleading, and aimed at creating unnecessary public anxiety. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has noted with serious concern the recent media reports and public statements attributed to Mr Michael Phiri which were commented on by Mr Sakwiba Sikota SC, in the Daily Nation newspaper editions dated 3rd August 2025 and 4th August 2025, respectively, suggesting that the Commission is secretly altering electoral rules and introducing electronic voting ahead of the 2026 General Election. Mr Phiri went as...