CENTRE for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) legal researcher Lucy Musonda says the $200 million World Bank-funded Accelerating Sustainable and Clean Energy Access Transformation (ASCENT) programme is crucial for improving energy security and fostering inclusive economic growth, especially in underserved communities. The World Bank Board of Executive Directors recently approved a $200 million grant under the International Development Association (IDA) for the 13th phase of ASCENT, aimed at delivering reliable and sustainable energy to more than one million Zambians over the next five years. In a statement, Thursday, Musonda welcomed the development but urged government and implementing agencies to avoid the mistakes of past energy projects, where marginalised communities were often left behind. She emphasised the need for transparency, equity,...