A COUPLE in Pemba District of Southern Province has reported themselves to the Police after grievously harming each other using fists, human teeth and an axe. The couple’s fight left the husband’s right toe split and his lower lip partially cut from the wife’s bite. On the other hand, the wife’s right middle finger was almost cut by her husband’s bite and was partially blinded from facial swelling. The duo that has since been admitted to Monze Mission Hospital, is said to have engaged in a heated quarrel, which escalated into a tense physical fight after the husband was displeased by his wife’s action to exchange their oxen for cows. In a statement, Thursday, Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio...