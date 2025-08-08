ACTIONAID Zambia Country Director Faides Tembatemba says the UPND government should not be ‘cry-babies’ but be proactive in the fight against corruption. This follows after Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the UPND government was not corrupt, and argued that the abuse of power was systemic in the systems of governance. In an interview, Wednesday, Tembatemba said although corruption was systemic in sectors such as health, the UPND promised to have no tolerance to the vice. “Well, corruption is systematic in the health sector. I think you even saw in the PF government where there was the Honeybee scandal. In the PF when there was the Honeybee scandal, I think all sectors spoke and they held the government accountable then...