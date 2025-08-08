THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) has directed all shop owners within the Central Business District (CBD) and other parts of the city to paint their shops, as part of efforts to improve the aesthetic appeal and cleanliness of the urban environment. In a statement issued Thursday, LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba said business owners have a legal obligation to maintain clean and presentable surroundings, warning that failure to comply could lead to the revocation of business and health permits. “The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has directed all shop owners within the Central Business District (CBD) and across the city to paint their shops to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the urban environment. In addition, the council advises all shop...