UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says he agrees with sentiments that the opposition will struggle to settle on a single presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections, arguing that the confusion will work in favour of the ruling party. Nkandu says the struggle to choose a leader is unique to the Patriotic Front, arguing that other political parties do not have a similar problem. On Thursday, PF acting president Given Lubinda acknowledged that it would not be easy for the opposition to agree on a candidate, warning that the process could become a source of division. But in an interview, Nkandu claimed the PF’s failure to choose a leader stems from what he described as the party’s lack of internal...