NKANA Independent member of parliament Binwell Mpundu says the UPND are scared of him because they know that he is no match for them. Recently, Mpundu announced that he would contest the presidency in the 2026 general elections and vowed to usher in a new generation of youthful leaders under his newly formed movement, Ichabaiche. Reacting to Mpundu’s intention to stand as a presidential candidate next year, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu said the law maker’s behaviour left much to be desired for someone vying for the highest office in the land. But in an interview, Wednesday, Mpundu said the UPND would not be panicking if he was just a nonentity. “For me, the UPND who are now attacking me...