PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia is looking forward to working with the Convention of Wetlands to prevent the damage to the country’s water bodies. And Minister of Water Development Collins Nzovu says Zambia is participating in the Ramsar Water Challenge initiative aimed at restoring about 350 million hectares of degraded wetlands. Speaking during a meeting, Wednesday, President Hichilema said Zambia was looking to work with the Convention to protect the wetlands. “We are looking up to you as an organization to work with us as you would with other countries to help us manage this aspect so that we can leave these assets to the generations coming after us so we can utilize them in a sustainable way. I think...