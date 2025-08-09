THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Nakonde has apprehended four notorious suppliers of Miraa, a drug derived from Khat for trafficking in over 240 bundles of the narcotic. The Commission has also arrested a 28-year-old Tanzanian in connection with the offence of trafficking in 75 prepacks of cannabis weighing 75 Kgs. In a statement, Friday, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said the individuals, who include a 15-year-old juvenile were in custody awaiting court proceedings. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), in Nakonde District in Muchinga Province has apprehended four notorious suppliers of Miraa, pursuant to Section 15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Number 35 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia. Those apprehended include Mereeb Siambwati, female...