THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has bid farewell to its vice chairperson, Ambassador Ali Simwinga who successfully concluded his seven-year tour of duty on April 8. In a statement, Friday, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro, expressed appreciation for Simwinga’s invaluable contribution to strengthening Zambia’s electoral process during his tenure. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) wishes to inform members of the public and stakeholders that the vice chairperson of the Commission, Ambassador Ali Simwinga, concluded his tour of duty with the Commission on 8th April, 2025, following the successful completion of his seven-year term. Ambassador Simwinga was appointed Commissioner in 2018 and has diligently served in line with Section 5 (3) of the Electoral Commission of Zambia Amendment...