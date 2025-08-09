Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi making his submission during the Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 9th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

INFRASTRUCTURE and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says government has not forgone collecting revenue from tolls along the Lusaka-Ndola Road. And Milupi says before the concession, the Lusaka-Ndola Road was like a death trap. Meanwhile, Road Development Agency (RDA) Director for Planning and Designing Engineer Yobe Mwalula has expressed confidence that the Agency will beat the timelines of the completion of the road. Speaking when he inspected the progress made on the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway, Thursday, Milupi said government was still getting a share of revenue from the tolls on the road. “In Zambia when things start, there’s always a lot of controversy and counter comments and so on. The total cost of construction plus interests because the concessionaire has...