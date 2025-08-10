MINISTRY of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Dr Hapenga Kabeta has urged traditional leaders avoid imposing excessive fees for mineral exploration consent in their chiefdoms. In a statement issued by Ministry Principal Public Relations Officer Shamwinda Tembo, Saturday, Dr Kabeta said demanding high fees from investors was detrimental to national development. “Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Dr Hapenga Kabeta, has urged traditional leaders to embrace a forward-thinking approach and avoid imposing excessive fees for mineral exploration consent in their chiefdoms. During a meeting with representatives from Planet Gold Zambia, Dr Kabeta emphasized that demanding high fees from investors is detrimental to national development. He encouraged chiefs to focus on securing lasting benefits for their communities by...