POLICE have launched a manhunt for a Livingstone City Council Assistant Account who is on the run after allegedly stealing K316,000 from CDF grants. Police say the suspect, identified as Sydney Silwimba, allegedly diverted the funds into his own accounts and those of other individuals in Livingstone. In a statement, Friday, Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka confirmed the case of theft by servant which was reported on June 6, 2025. “The Livingstone Police Anti-Fraud and Financial Crimes Unit received a report of theft by servant from Mr Martin Chimpamfwa, aged 44, Finance Director at Livingstone City Council and resident of Highlands Township, Livingstone. Mr Chimpamfwa reported on behalf of the Livingstone City Council that Constituency Development Funds (CDF)...