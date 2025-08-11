PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government is concerned with the escalation of cyber crime and cyber bullying, a new form of violence especially against women and girls. And Chief Gawa Undi of the Chewa speaking people says Zambians should be united to fulfil the motto; One Zambia, One Nation. In a speech read on his behalf by Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri at the Ukusefya Pangwena Traditional Ceremony, Saturday, President Hichilema said government was also concerned about the escalation and sophistication of scammers using mobile money. “Ladies and gentlemen, the government is concerned with the growing incidences of cyber crimes and cyber bullying, a new form of violence against women and girls. Additionally, we are concerned about the escalation and sophistication of...