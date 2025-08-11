PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says President Hakainde Hichilema has not pursued the promises he made while in opposition because he does not believe in them himself. Speaking when he featured on Emmanuel Mwamba’s podcast recently, Nakacinda said President Hichilema said things people wanted to hear to get their support, without any real intention of keeping the promises. “Unfortunately, Mr Hakainde Hichilema is like you have indicated, he fraudulently found himself into [the] office of President because of the fact that outside propaganda lies and all those things that he pronounced which clearly [he] never believed in. Somebody must have advised him that politics is dirty, you have to use dirty tricks and so on; a philosophy that has...