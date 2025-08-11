ZAMBIA Medical Association (ZMA) president Dr Kaumba Tolopu says there is need to champion home-grown solutions and interrogate financing models for the country’s health sector, especially with the sudden shift in the financing landscape. Dr Tolopu says without sustainable financing, universal health coverage remains a distant dream. Speaking at the 61st Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting in Livingstone, Friday, Dr Tolopu said with strategic investment, ethical leadership and collaborative innovation, universal health coverage would be achievable. “This year’s theme ‘Sustainable Healthcare Financing as a Cornerstone Towards Universal Health Coverage’ speaks directly to the heart of our national aspirations and professional responsibilities. As medical professionals, we stand at the intersection of science, service and policy. We witnessed first-hand the triumphs...