THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) says it sent 16 members of staff on forced leave in order to pave way for extensive investigations by the Auditor General’s office. FRA Board Chairperson Suresh Desai says irregularity issues will keep coming up because the new Board is determined to clean up the Agency and deliver its responsibility to the nation. Last week, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested and charged a Marketing Assistant at the Food Reserve Agency, Kasama Office, with two counts of uttering a false document. ACC Head Corporate Communications Timothy Mοοnο said Mike Musukwa, 34, had also been charged with one count of obtaining pecuniary advantage. Commenting on this in an interview, Desai said the Agency did not want to...