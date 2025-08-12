MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile has warned that chiefs that endorse one political leader over another may find themselves in an awkward position if elections don’t favour their preferred candidate. And Mundubile says he does not agree with Chief Machayi, who pronounced that President Hakainde Hichilema will have no opposition to contend with in the 2026 general elections. Chief Machayi of the Lamba speaking people of Mpongwe district has endorsed President Hichilema, saying he is doing so much and next year will be a knockout for the opposition. In an interview, Monday, Mundubile said he did not believe that people in chief Machayi’s chiefdom were not complaining about the failures of the UPND. “My comment has remained that chiefs must...