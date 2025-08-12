ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha says the Lungu family should explain the mystery surrounding its insistence that President Hakainde Hichilema should not go near the former head of state’s casket. And Kabesha says government would still proceed to bury the late former president in his family’s absence in the event that the South African court rules in government’s favour and the family decides not to be a part of the burial service. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Kabesha said Lungu’s family should clearly state the main reason it did not want President Hichilema to go near the former president’s casket so that government can better understand its position. “It’s not for me to say that the President shouldn’t...