MWANDI UPND member of parliament Sibeso Sefulo says former PF aspiring MP for the constituency, Iris Kaingu, is welcome to join the ruling party. Similarly, Mwandi UPND constituency chairman Silumese Silumese says although his office has not officially met Kaingu, she would be free to join provided she follows party procedure. Meanwhile, PF Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says Kaingu’s interest in joining the UPND would be “good riddance” for the opposition party. Over the weekend, pictures of Kaingu circulated on social media amid reports that she had visited Mwandi District to submit letters expressing her desire to join the UPND. Speaking in an interview yesterday, Sefulo praised the UPND government’s performance and questioned why anyone would want to remain...