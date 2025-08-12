CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has dismissed opposition Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba’s credentials, saying the former minister only has experience in “small positions” and stands no chance of winning the 2026 presidential election. Recently, Kalaba said that if elected next year, he would use Zambia’s mineral resources to settle the country’s external debt rather than “wasting time” with IMF loans. He further argued that people should not compare him to President Hakainde Hichilema, whom he accused of lying his way into State House. But speaking in an interview Monday, Mweetwa said Kalaba was part of the PF government that drove the country into its current debt crisis and failed to use minerals to either repay or avoid debt. Mweetwa...