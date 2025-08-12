POLICE in Kasempa have arrested two male Chinese nationals for allegedly shooting dead a five-year-old girl. In a statement, Monday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said Zheng Chencheng, 44, and Wan Rong Gen, 48, were reportedly testing their firearms at Ruida Investment mining site, located 100 meters from the school where the victim stood before being struck by a stray bullet. “Police in Kasempa are investigating a case of murder that occurred on August 6, 2025, at around 09:00 hours at Jifumpa Primary School Teachers’ Compound in Kasempa District. The incident was reported around 17:00 hours by Mr Bornface Mutumbwe, aged 30, a teacher at Jifumpa Primary School, who stated that his 5-year-old daughter had been shot dead...