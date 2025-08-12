FORMER Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has predicted that some members of parliament who won’t be adopted in 2026 will either die of high blood pressure or depression. And Dr Hamukale says President Hakainde Hichilema will face little pressure to be re-elected in 2026, due to his good performance and the disintegration of the opposition political parties. In an interview, Dr Hamukale said he expected competition in the adoption of parliamentary and local government candidates for next year’s elections. “I have no doubt that if some MPs are not re-adopted in 2026, they will either die of high blood pressure and depression or even harm a competing candidate to eliminate intra-party rivalry. However, I expect fierce rivalry and competition in...