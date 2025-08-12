NATIONAL Director of Public Prosecution of South Africa Shamila Batohi says there is zero tolerance for unethical behaviour in the National Prosecution Authority (NPA). And Batohi says white collar crimes undermine economies, stating that handling them demands more than legal knowledge. Meanwhile, Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Gilbert phiri says prosecutors shape lives, hence the need for them to remain responsive to complexities of modern crime. Speaking at the 2024 National Prosecutors Conference, Monday, Batohi said there was need to ensure that right people were put in leadership to lessen the burden from prosecutors who are blamed for not doing their job when corruption increases. “Fostering unethical culture and strengthening accountability mechanisms have been very much part of our rebuilding...