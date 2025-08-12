ZAMBIA and Malawi have signed a mutual recognition agreement, which will facilitate the trade of various agricultural commodities between the two countries. The commodities include maize, sorghum, rice, soybean, beans and groundnuts. Speaking during the signing ceremony, Monday, Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri said the trade agreement would improve trade and contribute to economic development. “Today marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance regional integration as espoused under the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) treaty, to improve trade and contribute to economic development for our two nations. This agreement underscores our mutual commitments to harmonising grading standards, improving market access and eliminating technical barriers to trade for agricultural goods for the two nations while at the...