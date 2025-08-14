GOVERNMENT says it will in the next few days take action against individuals who have encroached on Munali Secondary School land. And Education Minister Douglas Syakalima has issued a stern warning to the encroachers. Speaking during a tour of the encroached area, Wednesday, Syakalima expressed disappointment that individuals who had been chased from the school land had returned. “First of all, I must state this Honourable Mposha, because when the President first directed, I think there were structures which were demolished isn’t it? And the people are crawling back. That will not be tolerated, it makes us look as if we are impotent as Ministers that we are reminded every time by the President that anything that is illegal must...