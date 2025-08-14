Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa making his remarks during the first Senior Public Service meeting at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 22nd April 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

SECRETARY to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says Zambia, and the African continent at large, can achieve more in its development agenda by tapping into the wealth of knowledge and skills possessed by current and former diplomats. Kangwa has observed that Africa has vast human capital that remains underutilised, stressing that the newly formed League of African Ambassadors could serve as a key platform to harness that capacity for the benefit of the continent. Speaking when League of African Ambassadors president Ominyi Eze paid a courtesy call on him, Kangwa welcomed the idea and pledged government’s support. “I stand very proud to be sitting here at a time when this is being launched, something I think in Africa we’ve needed for...