I was accused in my opposition days of being Namibian or South African but to me, that only showed that we are one, says President Hakainde Hichilema. And President Hichilema says he was elected on the platform of improving the economy and generating resources to uplift the livelihoods of Zambians. Meanwhile, outgoing Namibian High Commissioner to Zambia Haindongo Siyave says he has learnt a lot during his tenure because Zambians are cooperative and hardworking people. Speaking during the Farewell Courtesy call, Wednesday, President Hichilema said he appreciated the bilateral relationship between Zambia and Namibia. “I want to appreciate the work you’ve done whilst serving here at different levels; government to government, business to business, operations, the Walvis Bay facility. The...