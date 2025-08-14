POLICE in Lusaka have shot dead two-armed robbers during an intelligence operation led by the Anti-Robbery Squad in Garden House compound. In a statement, Wednesday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said the incident occurred on August 11, around 21:30 hours when police aimed at apprehending an ex-convict who had been involved in various criminal activities. “Police in Lusaka recorded a shooting incident on August 11, 2025, around 21:30 hours in Garden House Compound, where two suspected criminals were fatally shot during an exchange of fire with officers. Brief facts are that the Anti-Robbery Squad conducted an intelligence-led operation aimed at apprehending Nelson Chirwa, alias ‘John’, a wanted ex-convict who was previously convicted over an aggravated robbery case committed...