DRUG Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Nason Banda says the Commission’s aim is not to fill up correctional facilities or grabbing people’s properties through forfeiture. Banda says the DEC aims to make citizens understand that committing crime is wrong. In an interview, Tuesday, Banda said he believed that the Commission had fared well with regard to recovering properties deemed to be proceeds of crime in the four years that the UPND administration had been in power. “Operation recovery is ongoing. I think we have fared fairly well, maybe the members of the public can judge for themselves. We have tried, I think, we feel what we have done has sent a message. Let me emphasize one thing, when we carry...