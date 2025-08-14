NATIONAL Legal Aid Clinic for Women (NLACW) Executive Director Mandy Manda says there is need for legal frameworks that will protect the rights of women and children. And Manda has urged journalists to be aware of the evolving children’s rights to ensure ethical reporting that protects juvenile victims. Speaking when she officially opened a three-day training workshop for journalists on ‘Promoting Gender-Responsive Reporting and Legal Literacy’, Wednesday, Manda said the country’s legal frameworks should ensure they safeguard children and women’s rights. “We focus on equal representation, provide legal services through the courts of law, we promote awareness on human rights for women and children. Our aim is to increase knowledge on women and children’s rights, because we believe that knowledge...