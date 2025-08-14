UPND Chairman for Elections Gary Nkombo says he is confident that the party will win the 2026 elections considering its continuous victory in by-elections. Nkombo adds that all those that are of the view that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is shielding malpractice during by-elections should petition them. Speaking on Diamond TV’s Breakfast show, Wednesday, Nkombo said he didn’t see a downward trend of the UPND losing elections in the next 12 months. “It goes without saying that, if the trend continues to be what it is, it is a reason to be confident. However, I am always quick to say that it is all done at the behest of those who matter the most. The target groups are the...