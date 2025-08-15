ECONOMIST Bright Chizonde says the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has sacrificed growth of the economy by maintaining the Monetary Policy Rate at 14.5 percent. On Wednesday, BoZ Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya announced that the Central Bank maintained the Monetary Policy Rate at 14.5 percent as a result of the inflation rate which continued to fall. Commenting on the development in an interview, Thursday, Chizonde said the Central bank had missed an opportunity to stimulate growth by increasing liquidity. “The Bank of Zambia has sacrificed the opportunity to stimulate growth by increasing liquidity via reducing the policy rate, in preference for faster drop of inflation towards the six to eight percent target range. Given that inflation is dropping faster during this...