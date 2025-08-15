FORMER late president Rupiah Banda’s niece Dolika Banda is set to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 general elections, reliable family sources have told News Diggers. And Banda says Zambia needs a governance structure that is accountable to actual results. President Hichilema appointed Banda to head the ZCCM-IH in December 2021, becoming the first female board chairperson, but she resigned from her position in May 2023 after just over a year, with some sources quoting her citing political interference. Reliable sources say Banda is expected to stand on an already existing party, and that talks have advanced. “She is standing next year. That decision has already been communicated to the family. Of course some family members have expressed apprehension...