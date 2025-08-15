COMUNITY Action Against Corruption (CAAC) says it expected government to probe the process which led to ZAMMASA’s decision to dispose of expired drugs worth K129 million. Meanwhile, former health minister Dr Brian Chituwo says Zambia should not be used as a dumpsite for donated medicine and medical supplies with a short shelf life. Commenting on ZAMMA’s decision to dispose of a batch of expired medicines and medical supplies valued at K129 million, CAAC Chief Executive Officer Brighton Tembo said the matter was meant to divert attention from the mounting pressure from donors. “The announcement by ZAMMSA of the impending destruction of the purported donated medicines and medical kits worth K129 million is meant to create a smoke screen and deviate...