THE Human Rights Commission (HRC) has condemned the arrest of a nine-month pregnant woman, after police officers stormed into her house around 01:00 hours on July 24. In a statement, Thursday, HRC Human Rights Advocacy Manager Simon Mulumbi explained that the police officers picked up Yvonne Simpamba from her home, after failing to find her husband, whom they were looking for in connection with an alleged fraudulent land transaction case. Mulumbi said the Commission conducted investigations after it received a complaint from a concerned citizen. “The Human Rights Commission (HRC/Commission) strongly condemns the arbitrary arrest and invasion of the right to privacy of Ms Yvonne Simpamba of Garden House Compound in Lusaka when police officers from Leonard Cheelo Police Post...